Visa-Free Travel: DR Congo and Uganda agreement effective from January 1, 2024

Starting January 1st, 2024, citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo will not be required to have visas to enter Uganda. DR Congo is also expected to allow Ugandans to enter the DR Congo without visas. The development follows a decision taken in October during the 8th Ordinary Session of the Joint Permanent Commission between DR Congo & Uganda in Kinshasa.