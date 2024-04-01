Violet Kokunda: A tale of diabetes resilience

We present the story of Violet Kokunda, whose journey is one of remarkable resilience and transformation. Despite enduring the profound loss of her legs to diabetes, an affliction she has bravely confronted for over 25 years, she has managed to turn adversity into opportunity. Initially seeking solace on social media, she has discovered a profound purpose: to counsel and inspire others facing similar battles. But her mission goes beyond support – Kokunda is determined to empower individuals to prevent this non-communicable disease.