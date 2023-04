Victoria Series tournament opens at Lugogo Cricket Oval

The Victoria Series tournament opened today with two games at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. In the morning fixture, The United Arab Emirates beat Kenya by 13 runs while after lunch, Uganda's Victoria Pearls beat Rwanda by 7 wickets. The week-long tournament is being contested by Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates. Defending Champions Zimbabwe couldn't make it to defend their trophy.