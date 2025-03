Victoria Pearls set to take on Namibia and Hong Kong in T20

Uganda's National Women's Cricket Team, the Victoria Pearls, will take on Namibia and Hong Kong in a T20 ranking competition, the Lyca Women's Day Cup series, starting today at the Entebbe Cricket Oval. The event has been organized to celebrate the progress of women's cricket and inspire future female cricketers. However, it is also a ranking tournament where participants will be looking to garner points.