Vice President Alupo weighs in on iron sheets saga

The Vice President Jessica Alupo has expressed concern at how the iron sheets saga exploded into a crisis that has engulfed more than a dozen ministers. In a meeting with parliament's Presidential Affairs Committee, the Vice President says it is perplexing that intelligence agencies could not detect the crisis as it emerged, through numerous phone calls among ministers, ultimately catching unsuspecting recipients of the items meant for the vulnerable in Karamoja. Her comments followed questioning over what should be done after the probe is concluded.