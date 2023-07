Vice President Alupo vows to end civil servants' bureaucracy delays in projects

Vice President Jessica Alupo says she will move to end the practice of civil servants delaying projects through excessive bureaucracy, which leads to loss of funds and poor service delivery. She was inspecting a number of roads in Katakwi, including Ajeleik Bridge, which connects Kapelebyong to Katakwi District, which has taken over two decades to complete.