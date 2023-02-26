Vice President Alupo supports UPDF veterans with cows

Vice President Jessica Alupo has donated 20 cows to 20 ex-servicemen in the district. The move was intended to support the men for service to the country, in their fight against household poverty. The officers, who retired with honour and dignity from the NRA/UPDF expressed joy as the cows, kept at the Katakwi holding centre located at Ajesai in Getom Sub-county, were brought out of the holding kraal. Alupo is also a woman MP-Katakwi District and Chairperson for Veterans at the District. The Vice President, herself a farmer advised the veterans not to mix local breed with the improved breeds.