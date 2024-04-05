Vice Chancellors gather to discuss census closure directive

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

The Vice Chancellor's Forum has initiated discussions among various universities regarding a directive from the Education Ministry to cease operations ahead of the Census scheduled for May 10. The forum convened following a meeting of vice chancellors at the Imperial Botanical Hotel in Entebbe.

Prof. Eli Katunguka, Chairperson of the Vice Chancellor's Forum, clarified that while some institutions have indicated preparedness to comply with the Census closure directive, the matter remains under deliberation.





Katunguka emphasized the forum's commitment to resolving any challenges arising from the directive in collaboration with the Education Ministry.