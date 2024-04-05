Vice Chancellors’ forum to consider closing dates

The Vice Chancellor's Forum has started gathering the views of various universities on a directive by the Education Ministry to close shop, ahead of the Census due on May 10. This followed a meeting of Vice-Chancellors at Imperial Botanical Hotel in Entebbe. The chairperson of the Vice Chancellor's Forum, Prof Eli Katunguka explains that, although some institutions have expressed readiness to close ahead of the Census date, the matter will be resolved.