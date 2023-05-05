Vice-chancellor calls for dialogue over student grievances

Ministry of Finance , Planning and Economic has released 1.34bn shillings to cater for living out allowances for 2,800 government sponsored students at Kyambogo University. This follows protests on Tuesday by students over several issues like missing examination marks, delayed allowances, and the tuition policy. The university Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka urged the students to remain calm as the process of remitting the funds to their accounts is underway.