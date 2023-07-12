Veteran's pension struggle sparks calls for action from human rights defenders

Yesterday we brought you the story of Noah Onyango, a 73-year-old veteran of the Uganda Police Force whose attempts to retire and receive a pension have been frustrating for the last 14 years. Onyango's plight is not unique as many have been forsaken by the institutions that they dedicated decades of their lives to. Now, some human rights defenders have weighed in on what course of action people like Onyango can take to get what is owed to them.