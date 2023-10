Veteran politician and ex-minister Henry Kyemba passes away aged 84

The nation woke up to the sad news of the death of former minister, Henry Kyemba, who passed away on Wednesday evening in Namugongo, Kampala at the age of 84. Kyemba a man who worked in some capacity in almost all of Uganda’s post-independence governments has been eulogized as a resourceful person who was knowledgeable and preserved the history of Uganda.