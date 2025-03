VC Nawangwe opens door to peaceful debates ahead of upcoming polls

In July 2022, Makerere University banned a number of electoral activities, including guild debates, following the death of Betungura Bewatte, a student who was on hand to watch a procession. Now, with a new poll in the works and strife looming, Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has opened the doors to peaceful debates, citing their benefits.