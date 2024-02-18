VALERIANO RWAHERU: Family wants forgotten hero memorialized

The Family of the late Captain Valeriano Rwaheru who died in 1973 in Mbale during an operational meeting by the First Front For National Salvation (FRONASA) is seeking to have his remains returned to his home so he can be accorded a decent burial. They are also seeking 93 billion shillings to be used in the setting up of an institution, in his memory. The call came during memorial prayers for Rwaheru yesterday. Rwaheru accompanied a then youthful Yoweri Museveni to a meeting in Mbale, when they were picked up by the government of the day, and the victims executed. Museveni escaped by a whisker.