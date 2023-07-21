UWEC starts campaign to curb littering

The Uganda Wildlife Education and Conservation Center in Entebbe, in partnership with Crestanks Limited, have kickstarted a campaign that will transform Entebbe City into a green tourism destination. According to proprietors of the Uganda Wildlife Education and Conservation Center, several people embarking on journeys to and from the Airport, litter rubbish on Entebbe’s roads hence leading to the current dilemma. UWEC’s ED, James Musinguzi, says several schools that are flocking to the Education Center are also contributing to littering on Entebbe’s premises.