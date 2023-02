UWEC says they have no money to feed animals

The Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center UWEC is considering returning some of the rescued animals in the centre back to the wild for lack of funds to look after them. The ministry of finance recently said it had projected an 80% budget cut for the centre in the next financial year. The facility has been running on a 9.5 billion shillings annual budget but that has been cut to 1.9 billion shillings.