UWA warns of extinction of medicinal species in protected forests

Despite being given opportunities for communities to access protected forests for products like firewood and medicinal plants on specific days, people still sneak into gazetted forests illegally, which, in most cases, puts their lives at risk. Bashir Hangi, the Uganda Wildlife Authority Public Relations Officer, says encroachers have nearly pushed medicinal species to the brink of extinction. He emphasizes the need to sensitize communities about the importance of forest protection.