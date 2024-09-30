UWA opposes waiving tariffs for travelers using the Murchison Falls National Park route

Legislators from Northern Uganda have renewed calls for the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to waive tariffs on travelers using the Murchison Falls National Park route, following the closure of the Karuma Bridge. The route is now the primary alternative for those traveling to Lira and beyond, as the bridge is undergoing a three-month rehabilitation. Led by Kilak South County MP, Gilbert Olanya the group is currently camped in Packwach to protest against the tariffs, which they say are a financial burden on ordinary citizens. Despite their pleas, UWA has maintained that there are no plans to waive the tariff fees, noting that free access to the public is available via a 30-kilometer Tangi-Bugungu route. The tariffs remain optional for tourists at the main entry point at the Kichumbanyobo gate.