Uthuman Mugisa Mubarak declared NRM flag bearer for Hoima LCV by-Election

The chairman of the NRM party Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi has declared Uthuman Mugisa Mubarak as the duly-elected NRM flag bearer for the Hoima LCV by-election. Mugisa who is a son of the Late Kadir Kirungi, the Former Hoima District LCV Chairperson polled 11,318 votes representing 53. 4 % of the total vote cast, his closest rival Vincent Muhumuza Savana got 8,897 votes.