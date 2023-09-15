Uthuman Mugisa joins list of children taking over deceased parents’ seats

Early today, the electoral commission declared NRM flag bearer Uthuman Mugisa, the Hoima District Chairman-elect, marking the latest orphan to inherit their parent's electoral seat. Mugisa is now due to take oath of office, replacing his late father Kadir Kirungi, who was Hoima District Chairperson, before he perished in a car crash in March this year. Is his election and similar previous results the result of confidence in the candidates or the result of a growing trend in the politics of inheritance?