UTC Kichwamba officials call for more funding

Uganda Technical College Kichwamba officials have urged the government to seriously consider investing more to improve learning standards there. The college principal Milton Mumbogwe Kakuba wants a student capitation grant from each student, 1,800 shillings to at least 3,000 shillings to carry out meaningful training. He also called upon the government to consider putting up facilities for the girls which will increase their numbers in the college.