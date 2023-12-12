USMID project faces expiry amid concerns over quality and extension

Uncertainty looms over the future of incomplete infrastructural works in urban towns given the expiry, in two weeks, of a World Bank-funded project. The fear of the projects stalling is rife now that there is no word about the possibility of the extension of the project called the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development or USMID. Meanwhile, the Inspectorate of Government faces questioning by parliament's physical infrastructure committee for interventions resulting in shoddy infrastructure works by Multiplex Limited in Mbarara City. JACKSON ONYANGO reports.