Using music to reach children with special needs

The charity organization Music Education Brass for Africa uses music therapy on children with disabilities. The director, Lizzy Barons, tells NTV that caregivers and teachers have witnessed children speaking, singing, and even worshiping for the first time. Music helps children with special needs participate in ways different from traditional classrooms. Officials urge the government and the private sector to prioritize support for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and cerebral palsy, among others. Malcolm Musiime reports.