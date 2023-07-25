US committed to strengthening African ties despite tensions

US-Africa bilateral ties have come a long way, since before some African states got their independence. However, in recent years, this relationship has been fraught with tension, as some African states accuse the United States of being stuck in the era of foreign aid lecturing, while China and Russia are ready to extend aid to Africa, without the need to achieve a desired level of democracy. At a briefing with a group of African journalists in Washington DC, US State Department Officials say their government is committed to expanding its partnerships with African countries, despite what China is doing, or not doing, on the continent.