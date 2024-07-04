US. Ambassador highlights long-standing support for Uganda’s development

William Popp, the United States Ambassador to Uganda, highlighted his country's substantial contributions to Uganda's development over the past 60 years. Popp emphasized that the U.S. focuses on investing in people by providing opportunities for Ugandans to acquire skills that aid in job creation and revenue generation.

Speaking at the commemoration of the USA's 248th Independence Anniversary in Kampala, Popp noted that in 2023, the U.S. assisted Ugandan farmers in generating more than 74 million dollars in sales.