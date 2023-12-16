Urgent call for increased sickle cell testing in Uganda

Health workers and activists are urging the government to enhance its focus on testing for sickle cell anemia disease, paralleling the attention given to HIV/AIDS. They emphasize that the struggle against sickle cell anemia is hindered by couples not consistently testing for the disease, leading to the birth of children who are carriers. According to the Ministry of Health, 200,000 children are born with sickle cell anemia annually, and an additional 250,000 Ugandans are currently living with the disease.