Urban authorities call for funding to implement presidential directive on garbage management

A section of urban authorities is calling for adequate funding to implement a new presidential directive on garbage management. This follows an executive directive by President Museveni on 9th April 2023 spelling out some interventions to curb the swelling volumes of garbage in urban centres. For Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, garbage collection is not the problem, but its transportation and the lack of a standard dumping landfill. Ali Mivule has more. We warn you that some of you may find the images in this story disturbing.