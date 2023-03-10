URA welcomes BOU court ruling on client privacy

A total of 193 East Africa school of taxation graduates, will now join the field to fill tax mobilisation and administration gaps in compliance, which has plagued the taxman for years, with collections still far below the sub-saharan average tax to GDP ratio of 18%. Speaking on the sidelines of the graduation, Asa Mugenyi, the chairman of the Tax appeals tribunal, said the just concluded URA, commercial banks dispute, is a sign of a growing economy and in part heavy taxation on businesses.