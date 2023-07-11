URA put on the spot unaccounted-for expenses

The management of the Uganda Revenue Authority has been put to a task to explain how their budget increased beyond what was approved for expenditure by parliament. The Auditor General's report indicates that the authority spent 34 billion shillings more than the 534 billion shillings allocated to it in the financial year 2021/22. Legislators on the House Committee on Commissions, Statutory, Authorities and State Enterprises - COSASE were shocked to hear that the 34 billion shillings were carried forward from the previous year. The Commissioner General of URA John Musinguzi stated that clearance to carry forward the amount was obtained from the treasury.