URA impounds trucks suspected of carrying falsely labeled rice

Rice importers at the Mutukula border have protested the impounding of trucks with rice suspected to have been imported from Pakistan. Angry traders blocked the road not allowing vehicles from Tanzania claiming that URA authorities have charged them exorbitantly for allegedly trying to bring rice from Pakistan into the country packaged as rice from Tanzania. According to URA officials, this is a common tactic employed to evade taxes.