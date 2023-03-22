UPPC officials before COSASE over causing financial loss

The Uganda Printing and Publishing Company has been put on the spot for causing a reported loss of 1.5 billion shillings to the government. The loss stems from the undervaluation of land used as a stake for shares in the Uganda Securities Printing company with German Company Veridos. The government valuer had valued the land at Shs10.6B but Veridos offered its own valuation of 9.1 billion shillings, which UPPC accepted. The revelations were made during an interface with Parliament's Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises chaired by Nakawa west MP Joel Ssenyonyi.