Upgrade and expansion works at Entebbe Airport reach 85%

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has revealed that the project to upgrade and expand Entebbe International Airport has reached 85% of completion, including the strengthening and rehabilitation of runways and associated taxiways. A new increased capacity Cargo center is already in operation. Once the expansion is completed the airport will have the capacity accommodate 3.5 million passengers per year in its terminals compared to the 2 million passengers currently.