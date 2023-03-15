UPE at 25: Govt to celebrate milestone, rural areas need more attention

Uganda is preparing to celebrate 25 years of Universal Primary Education, a number of children especially those in rural areas and hard-to-reach areas still do not have access to quality education. Whereas the Ministry of Education reaffirms its commitment to providing quality equations to all children in the country, it has noted that there is a need for more investment in teacher-training infrastructure development and curriculum improvement to ensure that children receive a quality education.