UPDF urged to combat rising desertion

The outgoing Deputy Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Peter Elweru, has called upon the leadership of UPDF to fight desertion, which is on the rise in the force. He says desertion is a big concern since many officers are taking off every month without clearing their Wazalendo loans. He made these remarks at the 18th Annual General Meeting of Wazalendo Sacco in Gadaffi Barracks, Jinja.