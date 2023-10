UPDF soldier accused of killing colleagues

The UPDF's Mountain Division Court Martial chaired by Lt. Col. Benon Besigye has started hearing the case of in which a soldier Cpl. Peter Avuga is accused of shooting and killing two of his colleagues and injuring five others. Avuga who is attached to Land forces was assigned to the air force department at Mountain Division where he was working as a signaler on 14th July 2023.