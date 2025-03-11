UPDF reinforces military presence in South Sudan amid rising tensions

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has confirmed reinforcing its deployment in South Sudan, without providing further details about this move. The Director of Defence Public Information, Major General Felix Kulyigye, says that the deployment is at the invitation of the Juba Government. South Sudan has been in a state of tension for days now, resulting from the differences between President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar. The military has, since Sunday, surrounded Machar’s residence, according to members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in opposition, while there have been arrests of political and senior military officers