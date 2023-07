UPDF put two Al Shabab fighters out of action

The UPDF based in Somalia, yesterday took out two Al Shabaab fighters who had attacked a camp in the general areas of Beledamin-Lower Shabelle. The fighters had part of a group extorting locals of illegal taxes and food items. The loss of their fighters is a relief to civilians who have grappled with violent criminal acts meted out by Alshabaab terrorists. Beledamin is an agricultural area 82 km Southwest of Mogadishu in Lower Shabelle.