UPDF move into private security elicits mixed reactions

Following the passing out of a group of trainees by the UPDF to join its private security company, NEC Security Services Limited, a section of security and governance analysts are concerned at the development. Sarah Bireete of the Centre for Constitutional Governance believes it’s a vote of no confidence in the UPDF, but the chairperson of the Uganda Private Security Association Grace Matsiko says unless it is misused, this development will beef up the sector.