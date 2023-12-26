UPDF launches recruitment drive for LDUs in Rwenzori Region to counter ADF threat

Starting Wednesday, the UPDF will begin recruiting 1,440 local defense personnel in the districts of Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, Bunyangabo, Kyenjojo, and Kasese. The development comes after President Museveni directed the army to reactivate Local Defence Unit structures in areas surrounding Kibale National Park and the greater Rwenzori sub-region to protect communities against attacks by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces.