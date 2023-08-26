UPDF hands over unclaimed bodies of Lhubiriha school victims

The government has handed over 11 bodies of deceased students of Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe in Kasese district, who were killed on the 5th of July 2023. The move brings to 18, the number of all bodies returned to relatives. The delay in handing over the bodies came about after the police failed to match the DNA of the remains with any relatives, as they had not appeared. Capt. Dr. Daniel Okello, the officer in charge of health in Operation Shujja says they had received 18 bodies for DNA tests and four of them failed to match with any samples. Suspected rebels of the ADF attacked Lhubiriha Secondary School in July killing at least 40 people, most of them students.