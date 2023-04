UPDF, FARDC assure public on fighting ADF

Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Wilson M. Mbadi has reiterated the army’s resolve to wipe out the Allied Democratic Forces from the jungles in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Gen. Mbadi made the remarks shortly after meeting his Congolese counterpart Lt. Gen. Christian T. Songesha for an evaluation of the ongoing UPDF Operation Shujaa in Beni.