UPDF court martial officials conclude course

The UPDF has seen off 34 officers, who completed a four day legal training course at Gadaffi Barracks in Jinja. The Commandant of the Legal Training College, Lt Col Suzan Mwanga explained that the participants had been assigned to the various court martials and needed the skills for their work. Their chief instructor, Maj Waako Wambuzi was optimistic about the participants.