UPDF Chief of Staff Warns against harassment of civilians by marine soldiers

The UPDF Chief of Staff, Land Forces, Maj Gen Jackson Bakasumba, has issued a warning to soldiers under the Marine Sector against harassing fishermen and civilians on different water bodies and landing sites. Gen. Bakasumba noted that some UPDF officers have been involved in cases of harassment against fishermen and other businesspeople at various landing sites, despite their primary role being the protection of Uganda from foreign aggression. Bakasumba delivered this message at Kalangalo Barracks in Kasanje, Wakiso District, during the graduation of 65 marine officers who completed six months of training.