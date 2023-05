UPDF begins Engola's burial preparations in Oyam

The Deputy Director of Estates for UPDF Major Peter Ademun has led a team of Engineers from UPDF to build a grave for the late minister for labor and gender, Retired Colonel Charles Okello Engola whose burial will take place on Saturday 13th May 2023 in Oyam district. Meanwhile, Family members gathered at the home of the late Okello Engola to watch the funeral service at Kololo ceremonial ground.