UPDF assures national park safety following ADF attack

The Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) have given assurance that the national parks are safe despite an attack on three people yesterday. Suspected rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces killed two tourists and their driver in Queen Elizabeth National Park and set their car ablaze. In a statement, President Museveni said there have been some lapses in dealing with the remnants of the ADF, most of whom are believed to be hiding in the forests of eastern DRC. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.