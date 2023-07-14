UPDF arrests soldier who killed two colleagues

The UPDF is investigating the circumstances under which a one Corporal Avugo Lomuro of the Mountain Division Signal Department, shot and killed two colleagues, injuring a third. Deputy Army spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki said the officer, who is also attached to the Air force Evacuation Component has been arrested after a day on the run, and will be brought to book to answer for his crimes. The UPDF condemns the act of the soldier in whatever circumstances. We spoke to Col Deo Akiiki.