UPDF 1st Division recruitment process underway

By Patrick Ssenyondo More by this Author

Maj. Charles Kabona, spokesperson for the UPDF 1st Division, announced that any candidate aspiring to join the force must obtain recommendations from the Local Council hierarchy. Applications are then submitted to the UPDF headquarters at the Office of Joint Staff Human Resources.

The list of shortlisted candidates is being verified at Kololo Independence Grounds before further screening. Candidates whose names were not on the list expressed frustration at the site. The recruitment process at Kololo Independence Grounds will continue until July 4, handling applicants from Kampala Central and Makindye Division.

The UPDF is recruiting youths aged 18 to 22 years who completed their Senior Four between 2020 and 2023, with a pass in English and Mathematics. Some candidates have been disqualified for sitting their ‘O’ levels before 2020 or being overqualified.

Instances of forgery have led to arrests. Reuben Emokol admitted to spending 200,000 shillings to forge a result slip from Nasser Road after losing his original slip and feeling pressured to meet the application deadline.

Successful candidates undergo health checkups, including blood and visual tests, and must complete a 4 km run to test their endurance. Rigorous exercises are required to assess cardiovascular efficiency, though some candidates found the tests challenging.

The UPDF aims to recruit 766 candidates from the Kampala metropolitan area as part of a broader initiative to enlist 9,627 youths into the regular force. Recruits will undergo rigorous training for 9 to 12 months, ensuring they meet the physical and mental demands of military service.