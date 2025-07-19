UPC's Akena vows to continue presidential bid despite court ruling

Lira Municipality MP James Akena, who is also the leader of the Uganda People’s Congress party, has vowed to stick to his presidential bid agenda despite a court order declaring his nomination for a third term as party leader illegal, null, and void as per the UPC party constitution. Addressing journalists in Kampala today, Akena said he has no plans to challenge the court order but announced a delegates conference set for 26th July in Kamdini District, during which all the party’s legal concerns will be addressed.