UPC’s Akena starts campaigns in Amolatar district

UPC President Jimmy Akena has launched his presidential bid for 2026, with a call on the government to equitably distribute resources to all Ugandans. His call came during a rally in Amolatar. He was concerned about the situation of residents living in Namasale near Lake Kyoga. He called for more resources to be presented to the youth to make them more productive. After Namasale, he continued with a rally in Amolatar town grounds, the home of former Army Chief of Staff Smith Opon Acak.