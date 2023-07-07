UPC candidate wins Oyam North by-election

The Electoral Commission has declared Eunice Otuku Apio as duly elected MP for Oyam North Constituency, following an eventful election on Thursday. The returning officer Richard Onoba made the declaration after it emerged that Eunice Otuku Apio had received 15,718 votes or about 49.12 percent of votes cast. She finished marginally ahead of NRM's Samuel Engola Okello Jr who received 15,161 votes, representing 47.38 percent. The by-election was called to find a replacement for former labour state minister Charles Engola Okello.